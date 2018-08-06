Longoria went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, two runs and two RBI in the Giants' 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The veteran has been swinging a hot bat, as he's now hit safely in nine of 10 games since resuming his spot in the lineup following a stint on the disabled list. Four of his last five have also been multi-hit efforts, a span that's seen him launch his 11th and 12th homers of the season. He's not the 30-homer threat that would regularly crank out .800 OPS seasons during his best days in Tampa Bay, but as he's demonstrated in recent days, Longoria still has some pop in his bat. He also seems to have a secure role hitting third in San Francisco's lineup, which should bode well for his fantasy prospects as long as it continues to be the case.