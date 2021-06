Longoria (side) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

The 35-year-old has been held out since being lifted from Monday's contest with soreness in his right side, and he was diagnosed with an intercostal strain after undergoing an MRI. Longoria should continue to be considered day-to-day. Wilmer Flores will start at the hot corner Thursday, while LaMonte Wade works at first base.