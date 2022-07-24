Longoria exited Saturday's game versus the Dodgers in the fourth inning with a right hamstring strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Longoria suffered the injury after trying to avoid grounding into a double play, but he was unsuccessful and had to leave the game. The third baseman will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list in near future due to the nature of the injury.
