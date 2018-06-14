Longoria sustained a fractured fifth metacarpal of his left hand during Thursday's game against Miami, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

The Giants have yet to release a timetable for Longoria's injury, but it's expected that the third baseman will miss approximately six weeks, which was a similar timeframe to that of Josh Harrison and Madison Bumgarner, who each suffered the same injury earlier this season. Longoria was removed from Thursday's contest a short time after getting struck by a pitch in the fourth inning. Going off the six-week timeline, Longoria will likely be sidelined until late July or early August, though a better gauge of his eventual return will come into focus in the coming weeks. In his absence, look for Pablo Sandoval to remain a frequent contributor even with the return of Brandon Belt (abdomen) on the horizon. Alen Hanson could also see an uptick in playing time.