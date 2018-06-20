Giants' Evan Longoria: Surgery goes as expected
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said "all went well" Tuesday when Longoria underwent surgery to repair a fractured left hand, Martin Oppegaard of MLB.com reports.
Longoria will head to the Giants' spring training facility in Arizona before returning to San Francisco over the weekend to begin his rehab, which is expected to last around 6-to-8 weeks. With Longoria likely on the shelf until at least early August, Pablo Sandoval and Alen Hanson are expected to share duties at third base.
