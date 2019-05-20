Longoria went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Longoria returned from an illness Saturday that cost him a couple of games, but his availability on consecutive days should resume his everyday status. The veteran has picked things up over his last 10 contests (.306/.419/.583), and he will need to keep things going in order to protect himself from losing occasional at-bats to the red-hot Pablo Sandoval.