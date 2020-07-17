Longoria (oblique) took grounders during practice Friday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Longoria injured his right oblique while swinging earlier in the week, but he was able to work in the infield Friday. He experienced some discomfort when reaching to the right, but the 34-year-old is reportedly still on track to start Opening Day, which is scheduled for Thursday against the Dodgers.
