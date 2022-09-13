site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Evan Longoria: Takes seat Monday
RotoWire Staff
Longoria isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Braves, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Longoria will get a night off after collecting a pair of hits in Sunday's series finale in Chicago. Wilmer Flores gets the nod at the hot corner and is set to hit third in Longoria's absence.
