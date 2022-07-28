Longoria (hamstring) took grounders prior to Thursday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Longoria suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain Saturday and is expected to miss the next few weeks. However, it's a positive sign that he was able to do some defensive work prior to the game and could be on track to return in early August.
