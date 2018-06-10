Longoria went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to Washington.

Longoria was given an extended break after sitting out Friday following the team's off day Thursday. The veteran third baseman responded with a pair of base knocks, nudging his batting average up to .247 on the year. While that number won't excite his fantasy owners, Longoria has provided some thump this year with 10 homers and a .205 isolated power rating.

