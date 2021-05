Longoria went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, two runs, four RBI, a walk and a strikeout in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Longoria reached base in each of his first four at-bats with his third inning three-run home run doubling the Giant's lead to an early 6-0. This continues a hot stretch for the veteran third baseman, who's 7-for-his-last-16 over his past four games.