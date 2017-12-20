Giants' Evan Longoria: Traded to San Francisco
Longoria was dealt to the Giants from the Rays in exchange for Denard Span, Christian Arroyo, Matt Krook and Stephen Woods on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The longtime Ray is set to move on from the organization that drafted him following 12 years with the club, and will immediately become the starter at the hot corner for the Giants in 2018. During this past season, Longoria slashed .261/.313/.424 with 20 home runs, 86 RBI and six stolen bases, and played in 156 games, which marked his lowest number of appearances in a season since 2012 when he dealt with a hamstring injury for most of the year. It was also the fifth straight year that Longoria hit at least 20 home runs, but he just barely got there, during the final week of the season. AT&T Park in San Francisco has been the worst park in baseball for home runs over the last four seasons.
