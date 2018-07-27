Longoria went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 7-5 loss to Milwaukee.

Longoria was strong in his return from a trip to the disabled list with hand and triceps issues that held him out for over a month. The 32-year-old bumped his average up to .250 across 260 at-bats this season. Longoria has 10 home runs and 34 RBI in his first season with the Giants.

