Longoria went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Phillies.

Longoria has gone 4-for-15 with a double in four games since being activated off the injured list Aug. 4. More importantly, he has only been benched in favor of Pablo Sandoval once since his return. The latter has been the more-productive bat at the hot corner for the Giants this season, but Longoria's albatross of a contract (currently in the third year of a six-year, $100 million deal) may keep him in an everyday role despite his declining production (.242/.316/.440). The 33-year-old does have 13 homers through 87 games, which may be enough to warrant deep and NL-only consideration.

