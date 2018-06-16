Giants' Evan Longoria: Will have surgery Tuesday
Longoria (hand) will undergo surgery Tuesday to address his fractured left hand, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The typical recovery timetable is 6-to-8 weeks, which could have Longoria back around the start of August, but he apparently plans to work towards a quick return just after the All-Star break, which ends July 20. Regardless, specifics are unlikely to be available until he begins the rehab process post-surgery.
