Longoria (hand) will undergo surgery Tuesday to address his fractured left hand, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The typical recovery timetable is 6-to-8 weeks, which could have Longoria back around the start of August, but he apparently plans to work towards a quick return just after the All-Star break, which ends July 20. Regardless, specifics are unlikely to be available until he begins the rehab process post-surgery.

