Giants' Evan Longoria: Won't be activated Tuesday
Longoria (hand, triceps) will not be activated Tuesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There was some speculation that Longoria could come off the disabled list for this game, but that will have to wait until Wednesday in Seattle, at the earliest. He was rehabbing a hand injury and was hit by a pitch on his left triceps in Sunday's rehab game.
