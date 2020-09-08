site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-evan-longoria-wont-return-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Evan Longoria: Won't return Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Longoria (glute) is doing better but will sit for at least one more day, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Longoria was scratched from the lineup Monday against Arizona with right glute soreness and remains day-to-day. Pablo Sandoval will make another start at third base in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read