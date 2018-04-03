Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Completes another bullpen session
Samardzija (pectoral) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy didn't offer any indication that Samardzija's strained pectoral muscle provided any complications during the session, so the right-hander should be cleared to throw in a minor-league game during the upcoming weekend. If all goes well in that outing, Samardzija could get the green light to return at some point next week, providing a major boost to a rotation that will likely be without ace Madison Bumgarner (hand) until late May.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Could be back mid-April•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Throws with no pain•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To begin throwing program•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Could miss a month•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Shut down with strained pectoral•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...