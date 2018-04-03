Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Completes another bullpen session

Samardzija (pectoral) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy didn't offer any indication that Samardzija's strained pectoral muscle provided any complications during the session, so the right-hander should be cleared to throw in a minor-league game during the upcoming weekend. If all goes well in that outing, Samardzija could get the green light to return at some point next week, providing a major boost to a rotation that will likely be without ace Madison Bumgarner (hand) until late May.