Tomlinson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports. He'll start at second base and bat eighth in the Giants' series finale against the Athletics.

Tomlinson had joined the team in San Francisco ahead of Sunday's game as a member of the taxi squad in anticipation of first baseman Brandon Belt being placed on the paternity list, but the Giants instead cleared room for the infielder on the active roster by placing pitcher Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list. Though he'll enter the starting nine Sunday as the Giants stack their lineup with right-handed bats against Athletics lefty Sean Manaea, it's not expected that Tomlinson will be in store for a long-term stay with the big club.