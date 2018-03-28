Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Claims utility role
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Tomlinson claimed a spot on the Opening Day roster as a utility man, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Tomlinson faced competition from Josh Rutledge for the utility role during spring training, but the former entered camp as the heavy favorite for those duties and never relinquished his early edge in the job battle. With left-handed hitters in Brandon Belt, Joe Panik and Brandon Crawford atop the depth chart at three of the four infield spots, Tomlinson projects to receive regular starts against southpaws early on in the season.
More News
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Primed for backup infield role•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Stuns with homer off Kershaw•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Returns to bench•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Reaches base four times•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Could see uptick in playing time•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Seeing limited chances as utility player•
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...