Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Could see uptick in playing time
Tomlinson started at second base in place of the injured Joe Panik (concussion) Monday, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in an 8-3 loss to Miami.
Panik passed concussion tests after taking a blow to the head on a play at home plate Sunday, but the sinking Giants may opt to place him on the 7-day DL after he missed nearly a third of last season with concussion symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports. If that plan holds true, Tomlinson would likely fall into regular playing time at the keystone. The 27-year-old has struggled at the plate in a utility role this season (.239/.318/.283), but his excellent 8.8 speed score and success on the basepaths (6-for-6) would make him a cheap short-term target for steals in deeper formats if he were to gain an everyday role.
