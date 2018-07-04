Tomlinson is expected to be optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Tomlinson was called up Wednesday and inserted into the starting lineup, but he's unlikely to remain with the team for more than a day. The Giants will need a roster spot with Johnny Cueto (elbow) returning from the disabled list, and Tomlinson is likely to be the player forced to make way.