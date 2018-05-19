Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Not in Saturday's lineup
Tomlinson is out of the lineup against Colorado on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Tomlinson will get a regular day off following six straight starts, including back-to-back hitless outings to open this series. Miguel Gomez will man the keystone in his stead.
More News
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Tallies two hits Wednesday•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Falls on short side of platoon•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Should see uptick in playing time•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Claims utility role•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Primed for backup infield role•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart