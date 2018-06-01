Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Optioned to Triple-A
Tomlinson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Joe Panik (thumb) came off the disabled list in a corresponding move, so Tomlinson was the obvious roster casualty. He will serve as organizational middle-infield depth at Triple-A.
