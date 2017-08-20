Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Reaches base four times
Tomlinson went 1-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored against the Phillies on Saturday.
The speedy infielder swiped his eighth base of the season and second in as many days. Tomlinson has collected a hit in all six of the games he has started in place of the injured Joe Panik (concussion), scoring six times over that span despite batting eighth in the order. Panik doesn't have a definitive timetable to return from his concussion, so Tomlinson should continue to provide value in the speed categories until he returns.
