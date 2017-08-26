Play

Tomlinson moved back to the bench following Joe Panik's activation off the disabled list Friday.

The speedy infielder provided modest fantasy value with a .293 batting average and three stolen bases in 11 games while Panik dealt with a concussion. Tomlinson will resume his regular utility bench role and can safely be ignored in most fantasy leagues.

