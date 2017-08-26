Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Returns to bench
Tomlinson moved back to the bench following Joe Panik's activation off the disabled list Friday.
The speedy infielder provided modest fantasy value with a .293 batting average and three stolen bases in 11 games while Panik dealt with a concussion. Tomlinson will resume his regular utility bench role and can safely be ignored in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Reaches base four times•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Could see uptick in playing time•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Seeing limited chances as utility player•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Fills in for injured starter Tuesday•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Leading off Sunday•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...