Tomlinson was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento to the major leagues Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tomlinson was banished to the minors Thursday, but after Pablo Sandoval (hamstring) and Johnny Cueto (elbow) were both placed on the disabled list, Tomlinson will have another opportunity to prove he belongs. He figures to take on a utility role with Joe Panik returning from an injury and resuming his role as the everyday second baseman.

