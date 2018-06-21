Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Sent back to Triple-A
Tomlinson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Tomlinson's brief stay with the Giants coincided with Brandon Crawford's time on the paternity list. He appeared in just two games with the big club before being sent back to the minors, going 0-for-5 with a pair of walks and a run scored. Tomlinson will continue to serve as organizational infield depth.
More News
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Summoned from minors•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Tallies two hits Wednesday•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Falls on short side of platoon•
-
Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Should see uptick in playing time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...