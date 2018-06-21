Tomlinson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Tomlinson's brief stay with the Giants coincided with Brandon Crawford's time on the paternity list. He appeared in just two games with the big club before being sent back to the minors, going 0-for-5 with a pair of walks and a run scored. Tomlinson will continue to serve as organizational infield depth.

