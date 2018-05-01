Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Should see uptick in playing time
Tomlinson figures to see the bulk of starts vacated at second base following Joe Panik's (thumb) placement on the disabled list.
Alan Hanson (1-for-3 with a steal) got the start at the keystone Monday with Tomlinson (0-for-3) filling in at short on Brandon Crawford's rest day, but the latter's major-league experience with the Giants should prevent him from falling into a platoon situation. The 27-year-old has stolen 19 bases in 580 career plate appearances, so he could be a cheap source of steals without being a negative in batting average (career .282 hitter) while Panik is sidelined for at least six weeks.
