Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Sitting out Sunday
Tomlinson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Tomlinson picked up starts at second base in both halves of a doubleheader Saturday, going a combined 3-for-8 with two RBI and a run. With Joe Panik (thumb) on the 10-day disabled list and at risk of missing extended time if surgery is required, Tomlinson could be positioned to see the bulk of the action at the keystone in the interim. Tomlinson will likely have to earn a full-time role, however, as Alen Hanson was added to the active roster Saturday to provide an additional option at the position. Hanson will pick up a start in the series finale after hitting a three-run homer off the bench in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
