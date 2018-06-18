Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Summoned from minors
Tomlinson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Tomlinson will join the Giants to offer additional infield depth with Brandon Crawford landing on the paternity list. The 28-year-old, who is hitting .226/.274/.283 across 45 games with the big club this season, will likely head back to the minors once Crawford returns later in the week.
