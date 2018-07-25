Tomlinson went 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Tomlinson nabbed the three-bagger in his first at-bat, then later knocked in a run on a two-out single. The 28-year-old is now 2-for-7 over three starts since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento just before the All-Star break and will likely continue to play only sparingly if he stays in the majors for an extended period of time.