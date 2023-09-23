Manaea (7-6) allowed three hits and struck out two without walking a batter over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Manaea was at his best, throwing 61 of 85 pitches for strikes in an efficient start against a dangerous offense. It was just his second quality start of the year, as he's often been used behind an opener. The southpaw has given up just eight runs (six earned) over 21 innings across four games in September. He's at a 4.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 120:42 K:BB through 111.2 innings over 36 appearances (nine starts) this year. Manaea is projected for a home outing against the Padres next week, which would likely be his last appearance of the regular season.