Manaea allowed two hits while striking out five over 4.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Boston.

Manaea took over for opener Ryan Walker midway through the third inning and ended up blanking the Red Sox in 4.2 frames of work. The outing was a much-needed bounceback game for Manaea, who had allowed nine runs over his last three outings (10.2 innings). Through 70.2 innings this season, Manaea owns a 5.48 ERA and an 85:27 K:BB while primarily acting as a reliever.