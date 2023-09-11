Manaea is listed as the Giants' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Guardians at Oracle Park.

He'll pick up his seventh start of the season and first since May 10, but Manaea has been making extended relief appearances for a while now, having covered between 2.2 and four innings in each of his last six outings. Assuming the Giants stick with the plan to use his as a starter rather than a bulk reliever, Manaea could still struggle to hit the five innings he would need to qualify for a win Tuesday. The Giants have Jakob Junis and Alex Wood on hand to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen if needed, and manager Gabe Kapler may prefer to use Manaea in tandem with one or both of Junis and Wood rather than leaning on the 31-year-old lefty in a traditional starting role.