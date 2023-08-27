Manaea (4-5) took the loss Saturday, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over 3.2 relief innings as the Giants fell 7-3 to Atlanta. He struck out five.

Ryan Walker worked 1.2 innings and allowed a run as the opener before Manaea took over, but it was Austin Riley's solo shot in the fifth off the southpaw that put Atlanta in the lead for good. Manaea's last four appearances have come in a bulk relief role, and while he's gone 1-2 in that stretch, his 3.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB through 13.2 innings suggest he's been somewhat unlucky. If the Giants keep him on a semi-regular schedule, his next outing would likely come on the road next week against the Padres.