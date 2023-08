Manaea is expected to serve as the bulk pitcher behind opener Scott Alexander against the Phillies on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Manaea last pitched Tuesday against the Rays and delivered 3.1 scoreless frames as he picked up his fourth win of the season. The veteran left-hander has pitched well over his past six appearances with just one run allowed and a 19:4 K:BB across 15 innings.