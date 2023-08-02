Manaea retired both batters he faced to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Manaea got a flyout and a pickoff to close out this contest for his first career save at any level of affiliated ball. The southpaw posted a mediocre 4.91 ERA over 18.1 innings across six appearances in July. He remains in a bulk-relief role as the Giants continue to use bullpen games to patch the holes in their rotation. Manaea has a 5.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 85:27 K:BB through 71.1 innings over 25 appearances (six starts) this year.