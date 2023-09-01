Manaea (5-5) earned the win in bulk relief against San Diego on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and five walks while striking out two batters over 3.1 innings.

Jakob Junis opened for San Francisco and put up four scoreless, no-hit frames but didn't qualify for the win. That benefitted Manaea, who was credited with the victory as a result of following Junis with 3.1 decent frames of his own. The southpaw got the job done despite struggling to find the strike zone -- he threw just 49 of 86 pitches for strikes and walked a season-high five batters. Manaea has settled into a multi-inning relief role, going at least 2.2 (and no more than four) innings over his past five outings and posting a 3.71 ERA and 2-2 recording during that span.