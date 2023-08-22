Manaea (4-4) took the loss Monday against the Phillies. He allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings.

Manaea was slated for a bulk role behind Scott Alexander on Monday, though he'd only last 2.2 innings after surrendering three runs on a pair of homers. The 31-year-old Manaea had been pitching well coming into the day, allowing just one run over his last 15 innings. Overall, his ERA is up to 5.06 with a 1.28 WHIP and 102:33 K:BB across 83.2 innings this season.