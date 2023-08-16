Manaea (4-3) allowed a hit and two walks while striking out five over 3.1 shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rays.

Manaea ultimately served as a piggyback to Jakob Junis, who started and pitched four scoreless innings. With just one run allowed over his last 15 innings (six appearances), Manaea is enjoying one of his best stretches of the season. He's trimmed his ERA to 4.89 with a 1.26 WHIP and 99:31 K:BB through 81 innings over 29 outings (six starts). The Giants continue to have rather fluid roles for many pitchers, including Manaea, who is unlikely to be available again until Sunday at the earliest.