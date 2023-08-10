Manaea allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out six over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Wednesday.

Manaea was solid, but he gave up a leadoff double to Luis Rengifo to open the sixth inning. Tristan Beck entered the game and allowed an intentional walk, a single and a three-run home run to put a run on Manaea's line. Over his last five appearances, Manaea has given up one run, four hits and two walks while striking out 14 over 11.2 innings. He's at a 5.10 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 94:29 K:BB through 77.2 innings overall, and the southpaw will likely continue to be available as a bulk reliever.