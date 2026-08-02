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Giants' Tyler Mahle: Mixed bag in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mahle allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus San Diego on Saturday.

On the plus side, Mahle induced 13 whiffs and struck out a season-high nine batters. However, the five earned runs were the most he's allowed across his past eight starts. Mahle didn't give up a ton of traffic, but five of the eight batters who reached against him came around to score. The right-hander pitched pretty well in July with a 2.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 22.1 innings spanning four starts, so this was a small step back for him. Mahle will look to get back on track the next time he takes the mound, which is projected to be at home against Detroit.

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