Giants' Tyler Mahle: Rejoining rotation Wednesday

Giants manager Tony Vitello said Friday that Mahle (hamstring) will rejoin the rotation Wednesday against the Athletics, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mahle was wild in his first and only rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday in issuing five walks over three innings, but he managed to escape with only one run allowed. The right-hander threw 63 pitches in the outing, so he will not have a full workload at his disposal versus the A's. Vitello declined to reveal whose rotation spot Mahle will be taking, but it will likely be either Trevor McDonald or Adrian Houser getting the boot.