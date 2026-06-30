Giants' Tyler Mahle: Reverts to poor form Monday

Mahle (1-8) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings to take the loss Monday versus the Diamondbacks.

Mahle looked good in his return from a month-long absence due to a hamstring injury last week versus the Athletics, but he couldn't repeat the effort. Due to the injury, he's faced the Diamondbacks in three of his last four games, allowing a total of 13 runs over 14.1 innings against them. For the season, he has a 5.67 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 64:29 K:BB through 66.2 innings over 13 starts. Mahle will probably have a hard time getting back on track over the weekend in a tough road matchup in Colorado.