The Giants reinstated Flores (foot) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

San Francisco sent infielder Isan Diaz back to Triple-A Sacramento to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Flores, who spent the minimum amount of time on the shelf due to the left foot contusion. Now that he's healthy again, Flores should step back into a short-side platoon role in the Giants infield.