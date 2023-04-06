site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Batting second Thursday
Flores is starting at first base and batting second Thursday against the White Sox.
It's just the second start of the season for Flores, who appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon on the Giants' infield. He's racked up a couple of hits and two runs scored off the bench.
