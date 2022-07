Flores went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs.

Flores accounted for all of the Giants' run production with a ninth-inning blast. This was his first multi-hit performance since July 11 -- in 14 games between those efforts, he hit just .182 with five extra-base hits. The infielder has a .248/.329/.448 slash line with 15 homers, 55 RBI, 53 runs scored and 20 doubles through 95 contests.