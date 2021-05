Manager Gabe Kapler said it's "reasonable" Flores (hamstring) is activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old landed on the shelf with a strained right hamstring May 19, and he's expected to rejoin the active roster when first eligible Saturday. Flores could have an increased role at first base once activated with Brandon Belt (oblique) placed on the injured list Wednesday.