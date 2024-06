Flores is dealing with knee soreness, but he's available off the bench Monday versus the Astros, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Flores went 3-for-13 with two solo home runs over the team's three-game series in Texas, but manager Bob Melvin said Monday that the 32-year-old's knee is a little sore after San Francisco's second straight series on turf. There currently doesn't appear to be any long-term concern with the veteran's health.